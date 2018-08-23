 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 AM - 10:00 AMMatt and Nadine in the Morning
listen live
Home

Penetanguishene mayor steps down, named interim CAO of Wasaga Beach

Hannah Jackson
August 23, 2018 08:50 am

socastcmsRssStartHannah JacksonsocastcmsRssEnd

In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, the town of Wasaga Beach announced Marshall will serve as the interim chief administrative officer (CAO) for the Town of Wasaga Beach, effective Thursday. 