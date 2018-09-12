 Skip to Content
Penticton panhandler banned from 200 block of Main Street

Shelby Thom
September 12, 2018 06:27 pm

Well-known Penticton street person Paul Braun is banned from the 200 block of Main Street for a year in a plea deal that saw months of costly legal wrangling finally come to an end. Shelby Thom reports.