Plane carrying Canadians skids off runway in Guyana, no major injuries

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Global Affairs says no Canadians were hurt when a Fly Jamaica airplane skidded off the runway at Guyana’s main international airport this morning.

Spokesman Philip Hannan says 82 Canadian citizens were on board flight OJ256, which was travelling to Toronto.

He says consular officials are ready to assist any Canadian impacted by the incident, which airline officials say took place less than 20 minutes after the plane took off from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Fly Jamaica spokesman Carl Bowan says the plane experienced a hydraulic failure emergency and quickly returned to the airport, only to overshoot the runway.

He says two elderly passengers were taken to hospital.

The airport has set up a hotline for family members looking for assistance and information.

The Canadian Press











