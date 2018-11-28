PM calls meeting with opposition party leaders to discuss ‘Francophonie’ issues

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with his counterparts from the four other main federal parties today to talk about Canada’s francophone population.

Trudeau’s daily itinerary says he will meet with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, Green party Leader Elizabeth May and interim Bloc Quebecois leader Mario Beaulieu to discuss “issues facing the Canadian Francophonie.”

The meeting comes in the wake of recent changes to francophone services announced by Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government.

In its fall economic update, Premier Doug Ford’s government announced it was cancelling the planned construction of a French-language university.

The province said it would also abolish the independent office of the French-language services commissioner.

After widespread criticism, the French-language services commissioner’s position was restored under the province’s ombudsman.

This morning, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities issued a statement, reaffirming its commitment to serving francophone members.

The Canadian Press