Police across Canada probing bomb threats as U.S. authorities dismiss ‘hoax’

TORONTO — Police forces in major cities across Canada are investigating multiple bomb threats, as authorities in the U.S. say similar threats sent to dozens of locations appear to be a hoax.

Police in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as several RCMP detachments, are all investigating multiple threats.

One busy subway station in downtown Toronto was briefly evacuated this afternoon due to a threat received in the area, but was up and running again within hours.

A spokesman for Toronto police says it’s not clear whether the threat, or any of the others received across the city, were related to those in other locations.

Meantime, law enforcement agencies across the U.S. dismissed a series of threats, which they said were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money.

Some of the email threats received in the U.S. had the subject line “Think Twice,” and a demand for a payment in Bitcoin.

The Canadian Press