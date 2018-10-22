Police cleared in death of carjacking suspect at B.C. ferry terminal: watchdog

SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia’s police watchdog says officers acted appropriately in dealing with a carjacking suspect as they attempted to arrest him at a ferry terminal in Nanaimo.

The Independent Investigations Office says the male fatally shot himself as police also opened fire during the confrontation on May 8.

It says police opened fire on the male as he raised a long-barrelled handgun.

The report says while his intention was to shoot himself, at that point it was impossible for police to know that he did not intend to shoot the officers who had tried to arrest him.

It says the police acted quickly to protect themselves, their fellow officers and the public.

It says the male, whose name and age have not been released, had been driving a car stolen in a violent carjacking in Penticton when he left the ferry at Departure Bay.

The Canadian Press