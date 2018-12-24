Police find body believed to be of missing Toronto woman

Toronto police say they believe they’ve found the body of a 45-year-old woman who went missing in a wooded area.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says there is no sign of foul play or trauma to the body that was found around 9 a.m. in Crothers Woods Trail in the city’s midtown.

She says Stella Wong was last seen on the trail while on a hike with a male companion around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Douglas-Cook says the man reported her disappearance to police, but she says she’s not sure how the two became separated.

She says the force’s mounted unit, along with search dogs, drones and officers were part of the search.

Douglas-Cook says the investigation is ongoing and they won’t know the cause of death until an autopsy is conducted.

The Canadian Press