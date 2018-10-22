Police intend to charge man with second-degree murder in death of baby

Toronto police say they expect to charge a man with second-degree murder in the death of his three-week-old daughter.

They say they were called to an apartment in the city’s east end on Thursday around 11 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived, paramedics were working on the infant, who had obvious signs of trauma.

They say paramedics rushed the baby to hospital and placed her on life support, but she died on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday.

Matthew Bouffard, 29, of Toronto, was initially charged with aggravated assault and police say that charge is expected to be upgraded to second-degree murder.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version, based on information from police, said the baby was three months old.