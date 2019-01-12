Police release driver in fatal Ottawa bus crash without charges

OTTAWA — Police say they have released the driver of a double-decker bus that crashed into a transit shelter in Ottawa and left three people dead and 23 more injured.

Ottawa police say they released the driver of the OC Transpo bus driver unconditionally pending further investigation after arresting her and bringing her in for questioning after the crash Friday.

The city bus hopped a curb and struck a transit shelter at about 3:50 p.m. Friday just as rush hour began.

Officials say two of the dead were passengers on the bus, and the third was on the platform at Westboro station, a major stop on the city’s busway.

Const. Amy Gagnon says officers worked through the night and identified the three victims and contacted their families.

She says their names will not be released at this time.

The Canadian Press