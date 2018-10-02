 Skip to Content
Police respond to collision near Moose Jaw, involving semi carrying groceries

Jonathan Guignard
October 02, 2018 05:27 pm

Police responded to a collision on Highway 1, about three miles east of Moose Jaw Tuesday morning,  after a semi, carrying nonhazardous materials, went into the ditch, striking several trees.