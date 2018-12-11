Police seek woman missing in Mexico after male travel companion dies by suicide

MONTREAL — Provincial police are asking anyone with information about a missing 41-year-old Quebec woman to come forward after she failed to return as planned last week from a beach holiday in Mexico.

Christine St-Onge hasn’t been heard from since speaking to a member of her entourage on Dec. 4 while vacationing. Her travel companion returned home a day earlier than planned and died of an apparent suicide.

Police appealed for the public’s assistance late Monday.

St-Onge, of the Montreal suburb of Laval, travelled to Los Cabos, Mexico on Nov. 29 with a male friend. They were supposed to return to Canada Dec. 6.

But the friend arrived home Dec. 5 and died by suicide the following day, Quebec provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said Tuesday.

St-Onge’s family have not heard from her, and she never returned to Canada from the town located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

“She may still (be in Mexico). We are working with the Mexican authorities and the RCMP on this case,” Bilodeau said.

She said St-Onge and the man were friends but declined to elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Eric Forget, the head of Voyages Terre et Monde in Terrebonne, Que., said St-Onge has worked as an independent travel agent affiliated with his firm for the past three years.

Forget said in an interview that investigators came to the office last week.

“Last Friday, Quebec provincial police came asking about her, and that’s when we realized it was our Christine from the agency,” he said.

“We’re shocked that one of our agents has been reported missing.”

St-Onge has blue eyes and blond hair. She is five-foot-four and weighs 122 pounds.

The Canadian Press