Police to offer update on probe into alleged sexual assault at Toronto school

Toronto police say they will provide an update this morning on their investigation into allegations of assault and sexual assault at a prestigious private school in the city.

The force’s deputy chief and the commander of the sex crimes unit will speak at a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

St. Michael’s College School says eight students have been expelled and another was suspended in the wake of multiple incidents that were captured on video.

Toronto police sources say one of the alleged incidents involved a group of students on the football team pinning down another student and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle.

The school has said they’ve turned over a total of four videos to police.

In a statement released Sunday, St. Michael’s said it was launching an “independent examination” into what it called “underlying attitudes and behaviours inconsistent with its culture and values.”

The Canadian Press