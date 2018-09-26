 Skip to Content
Possible postal strike worries Ontario municipalities that rely on mail-in ballots, MP says

September 26, 2018 12:36 pm

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant, who represents the rural riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke northwest of Ottawa, says she has heard from several isolated municipalities worried about how a shutdown of Canada Post will affect their mail-in votes.