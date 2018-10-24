Private investigators to offer update on Sherman homicides this week

TORONTO — A lawyer hired by the family of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman says he’ll be offering an update this week on a private investigation into the pair’s murders.

Brian Greenspan says he will provide details at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

The update will be held at the headquarters of Apotex, the generic pharmaceutical giant founded by Barry Sherman.

The Shermans were found dead in their Toronto mansion last December.

Police, who have classified their deaths as a targeted double homicide, say the pair were found in a semi-seated position with belts around their necks by the house pool.

The Shermans’ family members, upset by initial erroneous media reports on the police investigation, hired Greenspan to conduct a private probe. Police have not offered any updates on the case since confirming the double homicide in January.

The Canadian Press