Protesters to block causeway to raise awareness about Indigenous woman’s murder

CANSO, N.S. — Protesters are expected to block a causeway connecting Cape Breton Island to mainland Nova Scotia today in an effort to raise awareness about the unsolved murder of a local Indigenous woman.

Cassidy Bernard, a 22-year-old mother of twins, was found dead at a home on the We’koqma’q First Nation last month.

Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious,” and say the two infants — in the home at the time of the incident — were not harmed.

Chief Rod Googoo says the 45-minute march on the Canso Causeway will shine a spotlight on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous woman across Canada and hopefully shed some light on what happened to Bernard.

He says the young woman was a “sweet and innocent child herself,” and that her death has left the community in a state of shock and grief.

The We’koqma’q band council in Waycobah is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the woman’s murderer.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says police will be on site today, ensuring the safety of the group and allowing them to “peacefully express their views.”

She says police will keep the group to one lane of the causeway and keep the other lane open for emergency vehicles.

The Canadian Press