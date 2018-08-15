Provincial state of emergency declared in B.C. due to wildfires

socastcmsRssStartRichard ZussmansocastcmsRssEnd
The B.C. government has now declared a provincial state of emergency to support the province-wide response to the ongoing wildfire situation. Richard Zussman is live from Prince George with details.
socastcmsRssStartRichard ZussmansocastcmsRssEnd
The B.C. government has now declared a provincial state of emergency to support the province-wide response to the ongoing wildfire situation. Richard Zussman is live from Prince George with details.
W
1015 mb
0 km/h
67%