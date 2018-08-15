 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW10:00 AM - 2:00 PMMiddays With Darren Shaben
listen live
Home

Provincial state of emergency declared in B.C. due to wildfires

Richard Zussman
August 15, 2018 09:32 am

socastcmsRssStartRichard ZussmansocastcmsRssEnd

The B.C. government has now declared a provincial state of emergency to support the province-wide response to the ongoing wildfire situation. Richard Zussman is live from Prince George with details.