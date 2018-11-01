Quake with a magnitude of 4.9 recorded in waters west of Vancouver Island

VANCOUVER — A mild earthquake has been recorded west of Vancouver Island in the same area where three more powerful quakes struck about 10 days ago.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the shallow quake had a magnitude of 4.9.

It was centred about 250 kilometres west of Tofino and occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The shaker was not strong enough to cause injuries or damage and did not generate a tsunami.

Three quakes measuring 6.5, 6.6 and 6.8 were recorded in the same area on Oct. 22, followed by at least four aftershocks.

Seismologists said at the time that further aftershocks could be expected.

The Canadian Press