Quebec liquor board union reaches agreement in principle with employer

MONTREAL — Quebec liquor board employees say they’ve reached an agreement in principle with their employer.

The union representing the employees announced the news at about 8 a.m. on Saturday morning and it was quickly confirmed by the Crown corporation.

A spokeswoman for the union declined to comment on the agreement, which has not yet been ratified by the 5,500 members.

Employees have held ten different strike days since mid-July.

The one-day strikes forced the temporary closure of many of the province’s liquor stores, although some remained open and staffed by management.

The employees have been without a contract since March 2017.

The Canadian Press