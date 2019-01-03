Quebec police say girl’s death followed attempted jump from ski chairlift

VAL-D’OR, Que. — A 15-year-old girl has died after falling from a ski chairlift Wednesday night in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec.

Quebec provincial police say the girl and a friend were trying to perform a trick that involved jumping from the chairlift before it reached the summit at the Mont-Video ski centre in Barraute, Que.

The friend was successful, but the victim fell onto a snow-covered boulder. Sgt. Marie-Josee Ouellet said the fall caused injuries requiring transportation to a hospital in nearby Amos. The Val-d’Or resident died shortly afterwards.

“According to the information we have, she was wearing a helmet and was on skis,” Ouellet said.

The distance between the chairlift and the ground was about six metres while the rock was about three metres high, she said.

Provincial police are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident, which happened at about 9:15 p.m.

The Mont-Video ski centre announced on its Facebook page it would be closed Thursday “following very sad circumstances beyond our control.”

Management of the centre was not available for comment but indicated on Facebook the mountain would reopen to skiers Friday.

The Canadian Press