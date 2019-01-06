RCMP member discharged firearm at suspect in Dieppe incident: police

DIEPPE, N.B. — Police say a member of the RCMP fired their gun at a suspect during an incident in Dieppe, N.B.

RCMP spokesman Sgt. Nick Arbour declined to say if the 25-year-old Nova Scotian woman was shot, but confirmed she was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An earlier release from the RCMP alleged that the woman had fired shots at first responders while they were attending a motor vehicle crash near the Moncton airport Saturday afternoon.

Arbour says the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team, an independent agency, will conduct an investigation into the incident.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police in Nova Scotia, though they are sometimes asked to help with investigations outside the province.

There is no word yet as to whether the woman will face charges.

The Canadian Press