RCMP spokesman during Dziekanski case had ‘rage in his head,’ widow says

BURNABY, B.C. — A sergeant who became the public face of the RCMP after Robert Dziekanski was stunned with a Taser at Vancouver’s airport may have seen television news coverage connected to the case the morning of his death by suicide, his widow says.

A coroner’s inquest began Monday into the death on July 29, 2013, of Pierre Lemaitre, who was 55.

Sheila Lemaitre said that morning their TV was showing news coverage announcing that the verdict in the perjury trial of one of the officers involved in the Dziekanski case was coming out that day. She muted it and switched channels, but he may have seen it, she recalled.

“Pierre had been having a difficult time listening to any news, radio or watching it on TV because of his name coming up and the situation,” she told the inquest.

He seemed quiet that morning but she followed her usual routine of walking their dogs and picking blueberries on their farm in Abbotsford. When she returned home, Lemaitre said she found her husband’s body in the basement.

“I said, ‘Oh no. No,’ ” she remembered through tears.

Lemaitre handled media relations in the days following Dziekanski’s death in October 2007 and was later accused of misleading the public about what happened during the Polish immigrant’s fatal confrontation with police.

Lemaitre said Dziekanski was only stunned twice, but it emerged later that the Taser was deployed five times. He also said during an interview with the CBC that there was no video camera in that area of the airport. But it turned out there was a video shot by a witness and Lemaitre had watched portions of it before issuing the first news release about the death.

When the video became public a month later, it appeared to contradict official RCMP accounts. Lemaitre had repeatedly called Dziekanski “combative,” and while Dziekanski was seen throwing furniture and yelling, he appeared relatively calm when RCMP officers arrived.

By the time the video came out, Lemaitre was no longer handling media inquiries about the incident.

Lemaitre testified at an inquiry into Dziekanski’s death that he was simply relaying to the public what a homicide unit spokesman had told him about the altercation. The inquiry concluded Lemaitre was not aware that some of the information he released was incorrect.

Sheila Lemaitre told the coroner’s inquest Monday that her husband had struggled with anxiety and depression for years. The first time he was prescribed medication for these conditions was in 1993, she said.

About four weeks before his death he had switched medications, and when she expressed concerns about side effects, she recalled him replying, “I have to try something. I can’t live like this.”

“He was always trying to address it. He couldn’t explain to me why he was angry sometimes, or why he was feeling the way he was, why he was so anxious,” she said.

Lemaitre added he described it as a “rage in his head, burning in his brain” that he couldn’t control.

But she said he seemed all right in the days before his death and she thought he was getting better.

“He seemed eager to do little things around the house that I had wanted him to do,” Lemaitre said, adding he went for a walk over the previous weekend.

“I took (these) all as positive signs. I thought that the medication was working and he was feeling better.”

Inquest counsel John Orr told the jury they will hear from an expert who will testify that post-traumatic stress disorder can happen when someone feels unsupported at work or when they are bullied and harassed in the workplace.

Coroner’s inquests do not assign blame, but review the circumstances of a death and explore whether deaths in similar circumstances can be prevented.

