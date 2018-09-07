 Skip to Content
Regina ranked 4th best beer town in Canada

David Baxter
September 07, 2018 05:07 pm

Craft beer is usually associated with the west coast, but Regina’s brewing scene continues to hop into the national spotlight. Now, Expedia has ranked the Queen City the fourth best beer town in Canada.