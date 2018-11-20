Ride-hailing group says B.C. model looks a lot like expanded taxi industry

VANCOUVER — A coalition of businesses and interest groups advocating for ride-hailing in British Columbia says legislation introduced this week will just create an expanded taxi industry, not the ride-hailing services that customers expect.

Ian Tostenson of Ridesharing Now for BC said Tuesday the organization’s members are “bewildered” that the future of ride-hailing in the province remains uncertain and the government hasn’t committed to a start date for the service.

The coalition is especially concerned that the Passenger Transportation Board could have power to limit the number of drivers on the road, where they can drive, and also set rates, said Tostenson, who also represents the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association.

“For those who understand ride-sharing, I always see it as an accordion, that the consumer drives how many cars are on the road at any point in time to handle the demand,” he said at a news conference in Vancouver.

“What we heard (Monday) was a system that the transportation board is going to determine how many cars are on the road in any particular area at any particular time, which completely defeats the purpose, we think, of ride-sharing.”

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced the legislation Monday, saying it balances consumer demand and public safety.

It proposes to give the Passenger Transportation Board expanded powers to accept applications and set terms and conditions for licences covering taxis and ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, she said. The independent tribunal will also have the authority to set rates and determine the number and coverage areas of the services.

A legislative committee to review and make changes to the system will be appointed, she added.

Timothy Burr Jr., director of public policy for ride-hailing company Lyft, said the company sees the legislation introduced Monday as a “procedural step forward” but the regulation and rule-making process will come next.

Some of the regulations proposed, such as a requirement that drivers have a class four commercial licence, would limit the company’s ability to deliver “true” ride-hailing by making it onerous for drivers to sign up and comply, he said.

“Class four ignores the reality of how true ride-sharing would work. At Lyft, over 93 per cent of our drivers drive fewer than 20 hours (per week). These are folks who are looking for part-time economic opportunities and they want to use Lyft as additional income,” he said.

The company is used to working with legislators and regulators in many jurisdictions and remains committed to working with the B.C. government to bring the service to the province, he said.

The Canadian Press