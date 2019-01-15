Right-wing, white supremacist groups an increasing concern for Canadians: Goodale

REGINA — Canada’s minister for public safety says right-wing, white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups are an increasing concern and threat to Canadians.

Ralph Goodale says the groups promote hate, which manifests itself in violent anti-Semitism or in crimes such as the deadly van attack along Yonge Street in Toronto.

He says people involved in such attacks may have acted as individuals but were inspired by what they saw on the Internet.

Goodale says the federal government is working with Internet providers to eliminate the issue.

He says Internet providers have an obligation to make sure they don’t provide a platform for spreading fear and hate.

Goodale made the comments during a speech on national security at the University of Regina.

The Canadian Press