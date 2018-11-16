Russian aggression and cyberwarfare key issues for Canada to confront: Sajjan

HALIFAX — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Russia’s disruptive behaviour on the world stage will be among the key issues discussed this weekend at an international defence and security conference in Halifax.

Following opening remarks today at the Halifax International Security Forum, Sajjan cited Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its aggressive posture toward neighbouring Georgia.

Sajjan says Canada has taken a particular interest in confronting Russia’s use of so-called hybrid warfare, which blends conventional warfare and cyber-warfare to destabilize democracies.

He says Russia’s actions go against a rules-based order that the world had grown used to.

The conference, which has attracted 300 delegates from 70 countries, is being held in conjunction with a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The Canadian Press