Saskatchewan man to be sentenced on charges related to Amber Alert

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — A lawyer for a man who stole a running SUV with a disabled girl in the back seat wants him sentenced to no more than two years in jail.

The Crown is asking a Saskatchewan judge to hand 19-year old Johnathan Gunville three years in prison.

Gunville has pleaded guilty to several charges, including theft of a vehicle and abandoning a child.

The six-year-old girl had been left in the back of her parents’ Mercedes when it was taken last September from outside a North Battleford strip mall.

RCMP issued an Amber Alert for the girl, who is autistic, epileptic and non-verbal, and she was found 14 hours later still in the vehicle a few kilometres away.

Gunville is to be sentenced Feb. 20. (CJNB)

The Canadian Press