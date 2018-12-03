Scientists call for greater advocacy of research

Three of Canada’s top environmental scientists want the federal government to listen harder to what science is saying about the future.

In a letter released today, they say they want federal politicians to put aside partisan differences to address what the scientists are calling a crisis.

Queen’s University biologist John Smol, who is receiving one of Canada’s top scientific honours this week, also argues in a newly published article that it’s time his colleagues hung up the lab coats and stepped outside.

Smol says science is under attack and one of the results is poor progress on climate change.

He acknowledges scientists have been historically reluctant to make waves, but adds researchers are increasingly willing to speak about how their work affects public policy.

Smol suggests they must become more publicly active to address what he calls a crippling lack of scientific literacy in Canada.

The Canadian Press