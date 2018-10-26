Security alert issued for New Brunswick-Maine border crossing at Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, N.B. — The RCMP in eastern New Brunswick are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Woodstock.

The Mounties are advising motorists take an alternate route.

The Canada Border Services Agency issued an alert on Twitter saying the port of entry is experiencing a “service disruption.”

The agency indicated the border was closed, saying people should consider using other ports of entry.

The border crossing links Woodstock, N.B., with Houlton, Maine.

A spokeswoman for the agency referred all inquiries to the New Brunswick RCMP, but the police force did not respond to a request for an interview.

The Canadian Press