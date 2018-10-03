 Skip to Content
Serial killer ex-nurse Wettlaufer moved to psychiatric hospital with internet, music and sports: victim’s family

Abigail Bimman
October 03, 2018 02:30 pm

Serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer has been moved from prison to a secure psychiatric hospital in Montreal, which operates on an observation model using no weapons and with no traditional prison bars.