Sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach continues in Sarnia

SARNIA, Ont. — A former gymnastics coach told investigators he re-evaluated his close relationships with young trainees after a former gymnast, who is now accusing him of sexual assault, left the sport.

In a police interview being played at his trial, Dave Brubaker says he had no sexual intentions in his relationship with the complainant, who is now in her 30s.

Brubaker has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of invitation to sexual touching at the judge-alone trial in Sarnia, Ont.

The judge hearing the case is considering whether to allow Brubaker’s interview into evidence after court heard that the interviewing officer is related to the complainant.

Brubaker says in the interview that since the complainant left the sport at 19, people’s expectations and standards of behaviour have changed.

The woman has testified that Brubaker would kiss her on the lips to say hello and goodbye starting when she was 12 years old, and touch her inappropriately during sports massages.

