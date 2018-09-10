 Skip to Content
Sherwood Park man injured in trampoline accident 1st Canadian to take part in U.S. paralysis clinic trial

Quinn Ohler
September 10, 2018 11:50 am

A Sherwood Park man is on his way to Miami to take part in a cell transplant that he hopes will help him walk again. He was paralyzed doing a front flip into a foam pit at a trampoline park in Alberta.