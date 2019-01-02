Shuttered Cape Breton call centre reopens today under new ownership

SYDNEY, N.S. — A Cape Breton call centre that abruptly laid off hundreds of workers just weeks before Christmas is scheduled to reopen today under new ownership.

Iowa businessman Anthony Marlowe bought the former ServiCom call centre in an auction that was part of ServiCom’s bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

Marlowe Companies Inc. said earlier this week that more than 450 people have already applied for positions at the Sydney Call Centre.

If hired over the next month, workers with call centre experience from the last 90 days will receive a $300 starting bonus, along with the base pay and vacation levels from their previous employers and benefits.

The starting wage for newly hired workers will increase to $12 per hour from $11 per hour.

All work programs will restart by Jan. 14, and the company is still accepting applications.

MCI had been in negotiations to buy the call centre in the weeks before its sudden closure.

The Canadian Press