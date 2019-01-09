Six skiers injured in avalanche on Mont-Albert in Quebec provincial park

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, Que. — Six skiers were injured — one seriously — following an avalanche Tuesday on Mont-Albert in Quebec’s Gaspe region.

Quebec provincial police say they were called in the late afternoon and that paramedics and firefighters with evacuation sleds were also dispatched to the area.

A group of seven people was skiing at the Patrollers Walls in Gaspesie provincial park, said Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville, a police spokeswoman.

The avalanche was triggered about 2:45 p.m., and one of the skiers witnesses the other six being buried.

The rescue operation took several hours to complete, with the last person being removed around 8:30 p.m.

The most seriously injured skier was listed in stable condition, and his life was not considered to be in danger.

The Canadian Press