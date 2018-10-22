Small businesses call for quick end to rotating strikes at Canada Post

OTTAWA — A small business group is calling for a quick end to rotating walkouts by Canada Post employees and warns a prolonged strike could bite into profits ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is also urging Canada Post to rein in spending to reduce costs.

Walkouts by employees with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers began today in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont. and Halifax.

The union, representing 50,000 postal employees, has been bargaining separate contacts for rural and urban carriers over the past 10 months.

A Canada Post spokesman says business will proceed as usual at other locations but mail and parcels will not be picked up or delivered where walkouts are taking place.

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says she is monitoring the situation and encourages both sides to continue negotiations until a settlement is reached.

