Stephen King spotted in Port Hope during filming of sequel to ‘It’

Niki Anastasakis
September 13, 2018 03:26 pm

American author Stephen King is the talk of the town in Port Hope where filming for of ‘Largo’ is underway. It is the sequel to the movie ‘It,’ parts of which were shot in Port Hope in 2016. 