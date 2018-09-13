Stephen King spotted in Port Hope during filming of sequel to ‘It’

socastcmsRssStartNiki AnastasakissocastcmsRssEnd
American author Stephen King is the talk of the town in Port Hope where filming for of ‘Largo’ is underway. It is the sequel to the movie ‘It,’ parts of which were shot in Port Hope in 2016.
socastcmsRssStartNiki AnastasakissocastcmsRssEnd
American author Stephen King is the talk of the town in Port Hope where filming for of ‘Largo’ is underway. It is the sequel to the movie ‘It,’ parts of which were shot in Port Hope in 2016.
SE
1013 mb
17 km/h
59%