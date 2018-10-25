String of wild turkey sightings puzzles St. John’s residents, officials

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Wild turkeys are strutting the streets of St. John’s, N.L., where officials remain baffled by the sudden appearance of a species that is not native to the province.

The province’s Fisheries and Land Resources Department has received six reports of turkeys roaming the city, saying these sighting are a first for the department.

The province does not have a documented wild turkey population, and government officials suspect the birds are likely domestic animals that have escaped or were released.

Marc Altese, general manager of Clovelly Golf Club, says people started spotting turkeys on the premises in early October.

Since then, approximately five birds have been seen wandering the grounds — including one confident specimen that was strutting outside his window earlier today.

The Canadian Press