Supply of food, other goods, in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

IQALUIT, Nunavut — A fire has destroyed portions of the largest retail store in the Nunavut capital of Iqaluit.

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store, which is the main grocery and general retailer that houses a number of shops and services in the community.

Mayor Madeleine Redfern says the blaze started at the back of the building and has destroyed the warehouse, a furniture store and a snowmobile shop.

She says a nearby elders care home has been evacuated as a precaution, while a school across the street from Northmart has been closed for the morning.

Iqaluit residents are being asked to conserve water during firefighting operations.

Redfern says for now there is sufficient food at other retailers to meet the community’s needs, but the long-term effects of the fire on the grocery supply will have to be assessed.

The Canadian Press