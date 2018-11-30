Tears at Calgary murder trial as officer describes how he discovered girl’s body

CALGARY — A police officer testifying at a double-murder trial has told jurors that he yelled a young girl’s name when he saw her lying in some bushes in a rural area east of Calgary.

But Const. Karl Sudyk says there was no sign five-year-old Taliyah Marsman was breathing.

Edward Downey, who is 48, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Taliyah and her mother Sara Baillie.

Baillie was found dead in her basement apartment on July 11, 2016, stuffed inside a laundry hamper in her daughter’s closet and bound in duct tape.

Family members wept and embraced in court as Sudyk described coming across Taliyah’s body three days later.

Searchers began combing the farmland east of Calgary on the morning of July 14, but nothing came up until the end of the day.

Sudyk told court Friday that he and his partner were pinpointing spots to focus on when the search resumed.

He said they were checking out a stand of bushes with a gravel access road running through them. A girl’s body was about five metres from where Sudyk had parked.

“I called out to my partner and I said to him, ‘We got her!'” Sudyk testified. “I yelled ‘Taliyah’ to see if there was a reaction.”

There was no response.

He said the girl’s right arm was raised above her head and there were flies around her eyes and mouth.

Some tearful relatives left during the testimony and Taliyah’s father, Colin Marsman, slumped forward in his seat with his head in his hands.

Court heard earlier that Downey’s fingerprints were found on duct tape wrapped around Baillie’s face.

Sgt. Jodi Arns with the forensic crime scenes unit told court three partial prints invisible to the human eye were found on the sticky side of the tape, but one could not be analyzed because of poor quality.

She testified the two other prints were a match to Downey’s left forefinger.

Baillie’s aunt cried in the courtroom gallery as Arns held up strips of the silver tape arranged in rows beneath a plastic sheath.

Arns testified that the tape was wrapped around Baillie’s lower face and neck. She said Baillie’s wrists were also bound with tape.

The fingerprint analysis was done while an Amber Alert was issued for Baillie’s missing daughter.

“There was an urgency to developing and doing the comparison,” Arns testified.

Court has heard both Baillie and Taliyah died of asphyxiation.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press