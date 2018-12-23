Thousands in British Columbia facing more days without power: BC Hydro

VANCOUVER — Crews continue to repair fallen transformers and restring hydro lines after last week’s powerful windstorm in southwestern British Columbia, but officials say some customers will remain without power for several more days.

BC Hydro said it has restored power to more than 550,000 customers since the windstorm hit Thursday and about 44,000 customers were still waiting on Sunday.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said emergency operations centres have been activated in affected areas and warming centres have been opened in many communities.

“I would ask all British Columbians in affected areas to ensure that they have supplies and plans in place to remain safe during this incident, and to please check in on neighbours, particularly those in a vulnerable situation,” Farnworth said in a statement.

Farnworth reminded members of the public to stay at least 10 metres away from downed power lines, which should be considered live. It’s also important to use generators safely and never use portable generators, outdoor barbecues or camp stoves indoors, he said.

“I know that an extended power outage during the holiday season presents particular challenges for many. I want to ensure British Columbians that our government will continue to support BC Hydro as it works to safely restore power as quickly as possible,” Farnworth said.

Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands were among the hardest hit areas and hundreds of downed trees have left some roads impassable, which means BC Hydro has not been able to complete full damage assessments.

About 4,000 of its customers waiting for power are in the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley, and BC Hydro said it could take another three days before power is restored to rural areas.

The windstorm was among the worst the region has experienced in 20 years, BC Hydro said.

The storm killed one woman in Duncan when a tree fell on her tent, while it also caused Nanaimo’s water treatment plant to break down and destroyed a 30-metre section of White Rock’s pier.

The Canadian Press