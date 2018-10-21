Tight race for Vancouver as B.C. sees local government shakeups

VANCOUVER — Former New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart and local entrepreneur Ken Sim were in a tight race for mayor of Vancouver late into Saturday night as other local governments saw significant shakeups in British Columbia.

Stewart led by just over 700 votes by midnight with only two voting places remaining to report, in the race to replace outgoing mayor Gregor Robertson, who did not seek re-election.

The Vancouver election is one of a trend in general turnover across Metro Vancouver that also saw a comeback for former mayor Doug McCallum in British Columbia’s second largest city of Surrey and former firefighter Mike Hurley defeat five-term mayor Derek Corrigan in Burnaby.

McCallum’s election has significant implications for British Columbia’s second largest city with his calls to replace the local RCMP with a municipal force and nix the planned light rail transit line.

In Nanaimo, New Democrat legislator Leonard Krog’s win puts the minority provincial government’s hold on power into question as his departure will trigger a byelection.

It won’t be enough to tip the balance of power to the Liberals’ favour against an NDP minority government that’s propped up by the Greens, but it would bring it to the brink.

The Liberals have 42 seats in the house, the New Democrats 41, including Krog, the Greens have three seats and there is one Independent.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps won a second term despite facing nine challengers and some controversies during the campaign, including her government’s decision to remove a sculpture of John A. Macdonald from the entrance of city hall.

The campaign in Vancouver was marked by a crowded race of new candidates and parties with converging platforms focused on increasing housing supply in the face of the city’s affordability crisis.

The city is somewhat unusual in Canada because it operates under a party system.

Since 2008, centre-left Vision Vancouver has dominated council under Robertson but the party didn’t run a mayoral candidate after Squamish hereditary chief Ian Campbell dropped out days before the nomination deadline.

The centre-right Non-Partisan Association, or NPA, had a long-running grip on power before that, with some notable exceptions, including 2002 when the Coalition of Progressive Electors won the mayor’s office and eight of 10 council seats.

Vancouver’s last independent mayor was Mike Harcourt, who served from 1980 to 1986, before going on to become premier.

Voters in some cities reported longer waits than they’d experienced in previous elections.

In Vancouver, the ballot is almost 13 centimetres longer than usual because there are 158 candidates on the list, the city said in a tweet. That means it takes about 22 seconds to cast each ballot through an electronic reader, and longer if the ballot is rejected.

“Seems like we’re stuck in the 1990s for how slow it reads it,” Paul Schellenberg said after voting at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church in downtown Vancouver.

He said collecting and filling out the ballot was “very fast,” but a long line formed as voters waited for their ballots to be electronically processed.

Brian Thorn said the randomized order of the candidates made it harder to find the ones he’d chosen to vote for, which also added to the time delay.

The City of Burnaby added an extra voting tabulator to its Gilmore station Saturday afternoon to ease the line, while the City of Victoria thanked voters for their patience in a tweet.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press









