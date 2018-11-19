TORONTO — Here’s a timeline of events at St. Michael’s College School based on information provided by the school and Toronto police:

Monday, Nov. 12:

— In the morning, school administrators receive a video of a hazing incident, which police sources say involved members of the basketball team bullying a student in the washroom and soaking him with water.

— The school launches an internal investigation and interviews the students involved and their parents.

— The school contacts police to seek advice on how to handle the incident. Police advise that if the alleged victim thinks it was an assault, he should report it to police.

— In the evening, the administration receives a video of a second incident, which police sources say involved a group of students on the football team pinning down another student in a locker room and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle.

Tuesday, Nov. 13:

— The school investigates both incidents, identifies and interviews all students involved and their parents.

— Four students allegedly involved in the hazing incident are expelled.

Wednesday, Nov. 14:

— The school continues its internal investigation and expels four students and suspends another one in connection with the locker room incident.

— Toronto police receive media inquiries about a video of an alleged sexual assault at St. Michael’s circulating on social media.

— Police send an officer to the school. Prior to the officer’s arrival, police receive word from the media regarding the expulsions of students related to an alleged “sexual assault involving an object.”

— The officer meets with the principal, who hands over the video of the alleged sexual assault.

— Police announce they have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

— Police announce the video meets the definition of child pornography and advise it should be deleted immediately.

— The school emails parents and issues a statement saying it notified police about both incidents on Monday.

Thursday Nov. 15:

— Police dispute the school’s claim that the administration contacted police about the alleged sexual assault on Monday.

— The school is made aware of a third incident captured on video and notifies police, which later said it also involved an alleged sexual assault.

— The school sends another email to parents about the incidents and the expulsions.

Friday, Nov. 16

— The school holds two information sessions for parents regarding the incidents.

Sunday, Nov. 18:

— Principal Greg Reeves says in a series of media interviews that the school has reported a fourth incident captured on video to police.

— Reeves admits he didn’t report the alleged sexual assault to police on Monday because the victim had not yet informed his parents about the incident.

Monday, Nov. 19:

— Police say six boys have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault at St. Michael’s — five of them turned themselves in, a sixth one was arrested on the way to school.

— Police say they’re investigating three additional three incidents, including one involving an alleged sexual assault. They warn the ongoing investigation could lead to more charges.

— The accused — aged 14 and 15 years old — appear in a youth court and are granted bail.

