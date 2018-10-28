Toronto native among the dead in Pittsburgh attack, temple says

TORONTO — A rabbi says one of the 11 people killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue grew up in Toronto.

A statement from Rabbi Yael Splansky shared on Facebook says 75-year-old Joyce Fienberg grew up in the Holy Blossom Temple community.

Splansky says Fienberg was married at the temple, and her confirmation photo is on its wall of honour.

Fienberg spent most of her career as a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh’s Learning Research and Development Center, studying learning in the classroom and in museums.

Officials have said a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services, killing eight men and three women, before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him.

The accused, Robert Gregory Bowers, is facing numerous charges.

The Canadian Press