Toronto police to provide update in St. Michael’s College School case

Toronto police say they’ll be providing an update on their investigation into allegations sexual assault and assault at a prestigious private school.

The head of the force’s sex crimes unit will be providing more details on the probe at St. Michael’s College School during a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

Six boys have already been charged in an alleged incident involving a fellow student at the school that police say was captured on video.

The teens are facing assault and sexual assault charges and were due to appear in court this morning.

St. Michael’s expelled eight students amid a growing police investigation into eight incidents at the private Roman Catholic all-boys school.

Two top school officials resigned in wake of the scandal and St. Michael’s has established a “respect and culture” review panel that’s set to report its findings by the summer.

