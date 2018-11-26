Town grieving loss of four-year-old girl who fell under Christmas float

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Residents of a small town in southwestern Nova Scotia are mourning the loss of a four-year-old girl who fell under the wheels of a float during the town’s annual Christmas parade.

Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood says more than 40 people showed up at a downtown hotel on Sunday to receive grief counselling.

“There were a lot of tears,” Mood said Monday. “It was raw, emotional. I’ve never experienced anything like that. People were just very open, and it was a safe place to be.”

Mood said she knows the girl’s family, but had yet to speak to them.

“It’s unimaginable what they are going through,” she said.

Police say the little girl fell underneath the moving float as she was running alongside the parade route Saturday night.

She was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Published reports say vehicles were parked on both sides of the street near the accident scene.

Local resident Vance Webb said there was “mayhem” once people on the street realized what had happened.

“People within 50 feet of it — none of us are OK,” he said. “All the adults were crying. Everywhere I saw, there were hundreds of people crying.”

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said police will be taking statements from witnesses, the person driving the float and the girl’s parents. Police have seized the vehicle and float to do mechanical inspections, he said Monday.

Mood said a vigil was planned for Monday night at Frost Park, which is on the town’s waterfront.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together. It helps everyone with the grieving process, which is tremendously important.”

Schools in the area were closed Monday because of scheduled parent-teacher meetings and elementary grading.

Grief counsellors were to be dispatched to area schools on Tuesday, Mood said.

“The most important part is that people all grieve differently, and we need to respect that in each other,” Mood said. “And it’s not just emotional. It’s a physical reaction to tragedy.”

The local school authority issued a statement confirming that the girl was a pre-primary student within the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

The centre said it had implemented its crisis management plan.

“Regional staff will be working with schools to assess the needs of our students and staff over the coming days,” the statement said. “Members of our crisis management team will be in schools on Tuesday morning to provide support for our staff and students.”

The Canadian Press