Trial begins for man accused of killing Calgary woman and her daughter

CALGARY — A trial has begun for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

Edward Downey’s case is being heard before a judge and jury and is expected to last three weeks.

The 48-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.

The courtroom’s public gallery was so packed with loved ones and media that an overflow courtroom with a video feed needed to be set up.

In a quiet, hoarse voice, Downey pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Baillie was found dead in a suburban home after failing to show up for work at a restaurant.

Her daughter’s remains were found in a rural area east of the city several days later.

The Canadian Press