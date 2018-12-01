Trudeau and other Canadians offer condolences to family of George H.W. Bush

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among the Canadian officials offering condolences to the family of George H.W. Bush.

In a tweet sent from the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Trudeau says Bush demonstrated exemplary service and a deep commitment to his country.

The 41st president of the United States, who served from 1989 to 1993, died on Friday night.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he and his wife share the Bush family’s grief.

Mulroney, whose time as prime minister overlapped with Bush’s presidential term, says he feels privileged to have worked with him on files including German re-unification and NAFTA.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper tweeted that Bush was “a conservative leader and deeply devoted family man” who leaves behind an incredible legacy.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that Bush was a war hero who will be remembered not only for his 40 years of service to his country, but for his “friendship and generous spirit.”

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote that Bush was “a humble, well-respected political figure while serving and through his many years post-presidency.”

The Canadian Press