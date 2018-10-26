Trudeau discusses revamped trade pact, tariffs with incoming Mexican president

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has discussed the revamped North American trade deal with Mexico’s incoming president.

In a statement today, Trudeau says he spoke with president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday, well before the Mexican leader begins his term on Dec. 1.

The prime minister says the pair talked about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which “removes uncertainty and supports stronger investment and exports.”

The two leaders also touched on disputed American steel and aluminum tariffs, which have been in place since June.

Canada and Mexico responded to the tariffs by imposing their own retaliatory levies on U.S. imports.

The talks come days after Mexico’s future foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, was in Ottawa with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Ebrard suggested the tariffs could be lifted once the new North American trade deal is signed.

The tariff dispute was not part of the talks that led to an agreement this month on the USMCA trade pact.

The Canadian Press