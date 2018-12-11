Trump envoy to Canada says Huawei arrest not over politics

OTTAWA — Donald Trump’s envoy to Canada says China’s rise might have worrying implications for North American workers but she says the U.S. pursuit of a Huawei executive is a separate legal matter.

Ambassador Kelly Craft says there was “absolutely” no political motive behind the controversial arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the Chinese telecom giant’s chief financial officer.

But Craft made clear the implications of China’s rise were a big topic around the bargaining table during the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Without naming it, Craft referred to Beijing’s ambitious “Belt and Road” investment program. The multibillion-dollar infrastructure project spans continents to create land and sea trade routes connecting China with Europe, Africa and the rest of Asia. It’s been embraced in many countries, including many in the developed world, while richer countries — especially the U.S. — are suspicious of Beijing buying power and influence.

“I think we all should be concerned,” Craft told a small group of journalists at her Ottawa residence on Tuesday.

“We need to very cautious and keep our eyes open, just be very concerned about the countries that are affected by China with their infrastructure projects. I think that is something that we’ve all been talking about, all three countries.”

Craft said the infrastructure inroads that China has made in Africa, lending money for massive projects like ports and railways built by Chinese contractors, will leave many countries indebted and will deprive young, upwardly mobile Africans of opportunities.

“So, therefore it turns into an ownership situation. And it’s really displacing the generation of workers that are college-educated and that need careers because they (China) are bringing in their own workers. So that’s just displacing that generation.”

Craft said her government insisted on inserting a new provision into the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to strengthen North America’s economy against non-market economies. The controversial new clause calls on all three North American partners to notify each other if they engage in free-trade talks with a non-market economy, widely understood to mean China.

Craft said the new NAFTA also has strengthened e-commerce provisions that will protect the continent’s intellectual property and biotechnology from the Chinese theft.

“I can’t speak for your government but I can certainly speak for the fact that during USMCA it was a topic that we discussed very openly at the table — intellectual property, cybersecurity,” she said.

Craft spoke as Meng’s bail hearing resumes in Vancouver. Canada arrested Meng on Dec. 1 at the Vancouver airport at the request of the U.S., causing a major disruption in relations between the two North American neighbours and China. The United States wants Meng to face charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions against Iran.

The arrest came the same day presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day ceasefire in a tariff war over Beijing’s technology policy. It prompted concern that trade talks might be derailed, but Beijing indicated Tuesday they are going ahead.

Earlier Tuesday, China’s foreign minister vowed to protect its citizens abroad. Beijing will “spare no effort” to protect against “any bullying that infringes the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a conference in Shanghai.

Wang didn’t mention Meng by name. A Chinese government spokesman said Wang was referring to cases of all Chinese abroad, including Meng’s.

— with files from the Associated Press

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press