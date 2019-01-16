U.S. calls Chinese death sentence against Canadian ‘politically motivated’

OTTAWA — The United States has denounced a death sentence imposed on a British Columbia man in China as “politically motivated,” adding heft to Ottawa’s effort to intensify international pressure on Beijing to spare his life and to release two other detained Canadians.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland conferred Tuesday and “expressed their concerns about the arbitrary detentions and politically motivated sentencing of Canadian nationals,” U.S. deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a Chinese court applied the death penalty to Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was originally sentenced in 2016 to a 15-year term for drug smuggling. The court delivered the new sentence after reconsidering his case.

The development comes after China detained two Canadians on national security grounds in December in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The Dec. 1 arrest of Meng, the tech giant’s chief financial officer, has infuriated Beijing. It has demanded her release, warning Canada of severe consequences if it fails to do so.

Diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing have quickly deteriorated since Meng’s arrest to the point there are fears they could damage Canada’s business relationship with its second-largest trading partner.

China and Canada also toughened their respective travel advisories this week, delivering a blow to last year’s bilateral effort to boost tourism between the two countries.

Locked in a dispute with a far bigger country, Canada has worked to rally support from the international community.

Freeland, who has asked for clemency for Schellenberg and has called his sentence “inhumane,” welcomed the U.S. statement a day after she said she explained the situation to Pompeo.

“Led by the prime minister, our government has been energetically reaching out to our allies and explaining that the arbitrary detentions of Canadians are not just about Canada — they represent a way of behaving which is a threat to all countries,” Freeland told reporters Wednesday after meeting with business leaders in Repentigny, Que., near Montreal.

Freeland also listed a number of allies Canada has called upon to speak out against Schellenberg’s death sentence and to support its effort to free Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians imprisoned in China last month. Spavor is an entrepreneur and Kovrig is a Canadian diplomat on leave who is still an employee of Canada’s Foreign Affairs Department.

On Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing “isn’t worried at all” about facing opposition from the international community, according to an English transcript of her remarks that was published on a Chinese government website.

“Actually, you can count by the fingers of your hand the few allies of Canada that chose to side with it on this issue,” Hua said.

“These several countries can by no means represent the entire international community. For serious crimes posing great harm to the society like drug smuggling, I believe it is the international consensus that such crimes shall be strictly handled and punished.”

Asked about Hua’s comments later Wednesday, Freeland said: “As to the notion that the number of allies Canada has is limited, I would just point to the fact that the EU alone, which has issued a statement, is a union of 28 countries.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused China of acting “arbitrarily” by imposing a death sentence on Schellenberg and has vowed that Canada will do all it can to intervene on his behalf. Trudeau has also warned Beijing’s actions should be worrisome for all of Canada’s international allies.

Hua called Trudeau’s use of the word arbitrary to describe Schellenberg’s trial in China as “highly irresponsible” and said it “lacks the minimal spirit of the rule of law.”

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press



