UCP leader must act after member compared LGBTQ flag to swastika: Premier

LITTLE BUFFALO, Alta. — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says if Opposition United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is serious about eradicating extremist views in his party, he can start with a member who compared the LGBTQ flag to the swastika.

John Carpay made the comparison in a speech this weekend, equating the rainbow flag with symbols of totalitarianism and genocide.

Notley says the case is clear cut and Kenney needs to show him the door.

Kenney denounced Carpay’s comments on social media along with a number of politicians across the political spectrum.

Carpay, who heads an advocacy group fighting gay-straight alliances in schools, has also apologized.

The United Conservatives have sanctioned other party members for bigoted or hateful views, but Kenney has not said whether Carpay will be allowed to retain his membership.

